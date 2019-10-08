Garland produced nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists, and one rebound in 14 minutes during Monday's 120-89 preseason victory over San Lorenzo.

Garland has been working hard to get back on the court and looked good during his 14 minutes Monday. The Cavaliers are likely going to take it very easy with the rookie given his injury history but the fact he was out there for a meaningless game is a positive sign. He is a tough player to roster with confidence at this stage but is definitely worth a look with a final-round selection.