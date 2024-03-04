Garland notched 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 loss to New York.
Garland was efficient from the field and delivered a solid all-around stat line in the loss to the Knicks, as he was tasked with handling the playmaking duties entirely on his own with Donovan Mitchell (knee) sidelined. Garland is having another strong season, and the injury issues that plagued him midway through the campaign are in the rearview now. The speedy floor general is averaging 15.3 points, 6.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.
