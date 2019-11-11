Garland chipped in with 12 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-6 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-87 win at the Knicks.

Garland struggled in the first two weeks of the season, but he has showed signs of a possible turnaround -- he has scored in double digits in each of his last two outings while dishing out six assists in both contests. He will try to continue his solid play of late Tuesday on the road against Chicago.