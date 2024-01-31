Garland (jaw) will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons.

Garland is back after spending 19 games on the sidelines, and his return to the first unit will result in Isaac Okoro heading back to the bench. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Garland will be limited to 20-24 minutes Wednesday night, so he's not the best target in daily fantasy leagues. However, he's safe to activate in all season-long formats.