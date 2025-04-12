Garland had 26 points (10-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 108-102 victory over the Knicks.

Garland led the Cavaliers in both points and dimes Friday, picking up the slack left behind by Donovan Mitchell's (ankle) absence. Over his last nine games, Garland has averaged 19.6 points, 7.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 32.1 minutes. With Cleveland having locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, it wouldn't be surprising to see Garland have his workload monitored in Sunday's regular-season finale against Indiana.