Garland (leg) will not play in Sunday's game against Charlotte.
Garland will miss a second straight game with a bruised left leg but will have a full week to rest up before the opening round of the playoffs. In his absence, Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto should see increased roles.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Pops for 27 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Subpar shooting performance•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Top distributor to boost offense•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Flops in loss to 76ers•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Hits for 19 in win•