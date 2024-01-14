Garland (jaw) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Garland will miss a 13th straight game due to a broken jaw. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus Milwaukee, but barring a return to practice, Garland can be considered doubtful for that contest.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't play in Paris•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Remains out Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out multiple weeks with broken jaw•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Drops 36 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Pickpocket in win•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Flirts with double-double•