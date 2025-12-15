Garland amassed 26 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 119-111 overtime loss to the Hornets.

The 26 points led the Cavaliers on the afternoon, as Garland reached 20 points for only the third time in his last eight games while continuing to sit out the second half of back-to-backs. Over that span, which stretches back to Nov. 21, Garland has averaged 16.4 points, 7.0 assists, 2.9 boards, 1.6 threes and 0.8 steals.