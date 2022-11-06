Garland supplied 24 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 victory over the Lakers.

Garland scored 21 of his 24 points in the first half, going 6-for-11 from the field and making six free throws. He cooled off in the second half and missed six of his seven shots. The 22-year-old missed Friday's contest with a knee injury and has been absent from the Cavs lineup in six of their nine games this season. When healthy, he's a force but he's yet to play consecutive games this season.