Garland ended Sunday's 114-108 win over the Hornets with 28 points (8-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 10-13 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes.

Garland led all scorers with 28 points, returning from a one-game absence as a result of a quadriceps injury. He also led the team with six assists, rounding out what was a solid performance, coming at a key time for managers. The Cavaliers would love to hold onto a top-four seed, ensuring a home playoff series. With that in mind, Garland should be busy down the stretch, providing strong value for anyone deep in their fantasy playoffs.