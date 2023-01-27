Garland closed with 26 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and four steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 113-95 win over Houston.

Garland stepped things up on both ends of the floor, falling one assist short of another double-double while also adding multiple steals for the fifth straight game. With Donovan Mitchell still sidelined due to his groin issue, Garland has been able to shoulder more of the offensive load, scoring at least 20 points in 10 of his past 11 games. He has been a top-15 player over the past two weeks, rewarding anyone who took a chance on him in their drafts.