Garland scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, three steals, two assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Pacers.

Garland served as the Cavaliers' primary ball-handler with Collin Sexton (ankle) sidelined and led the team with 15 attempts from the field. He wasn't particularly efficient, particularly struggling from deep. While the team will likely continue to prioritize his development in his second professional season, Garland will need to improve his shooting to be an impact player.