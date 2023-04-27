Garland logged 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 40 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 106-95 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Garland contributed to the Cavs' overall struggle from distance, as the team shot an abysmal 39.4 percent from three in the series close-out game. The third-year guard couldn't find his groove as a facilitator as he accumulated more turnovers (6) than assists (4) Wednesday night. After struggling in Game 3, Garland got back on track and scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games. The talented guard ends this season with averages of 21.6 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds as he looks forward to year four in the NBA.