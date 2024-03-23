Garland had 19 points (8-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 104-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Garland had a rough shooting performance Friday and ended with more field goal attempts than points scored, as the Cavaliers once again struggled on offense without Donovan Mitchell (nose). Garland has been doing what he can to provide a lift on offense, but the fact that he has scored under 20 points in three of his last four outings isn't exactly helpful. Garland will aim to bounce back in a tough matchup against the Heat on Sunday.