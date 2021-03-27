Garland scored 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and dished five assists across 33 minutes Friday in a loss to the Lakers.

Garland led Cleveland with 17 field-goal attempts, but he managed to knock down only six of those tries and finished with a modest 14 points. Still, the effort was enough for Garland's 18th straight game with double-digit points, and he has also averaged over six assists per contest during that span. The 2019 first-round draft pick has increased his scoring average this season to 16.6 points per game and upped his efficiency from the field over four ticks to 44.2 percent.