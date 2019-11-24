Garland tallied just nine points (3-12 Fg, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 victory over Portland.

Garland returned to mediocre form Saturday, managing just nine points on 3-of-12 shooting. Coming off a 23-point game just 24 hours earlier, Garland was unable to keep things going against the Trail Blazers. Garland had the worst plus-minus of anyone on the Cavaliers and despite the occasional offensive explosion, he is not worth rostering in standard leagues.