Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Struggles in Tuesday's loss
Garland had seven points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and a rebound in a 127-94 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.
The rookie could not seem to do anything with the ball, scoring zero points in the first half and blanking in assists for the first time in his NBA career. Considering he's averaging roughly 38 percent shooting from the field and just three assists per game for a point guard, it's games like these which suggest standard league owners may need to find players of better value.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Struggles in Saturday's victory•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Explodes for 23 points•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Far from impressive at Miami•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Solid overall performance•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores career-high 15 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another mediocre performance Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.