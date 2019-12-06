Garland had seven points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and a rebound in a 127-94 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

The rookie could not seem to do anything with the ball, scoring zero points in the first half and blanking in assists for the first time in his NBA career. Considering he's averaging roughly 38 percent shooting from the field and just three assists per game for a point guard, it's games like these which suggest standard league owners may need to find players of better value.