Garland amassed 13 points (4-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, eight assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 victory over the Nets.

Garland struggled mightily from inside the arc, connecting on just two of 14 attempts, but he salvaged his production by dishing out a team-high eight dimes and recording a game-high three steals. Over his last six appearances, the dynamic point guard is averaging 19.3 points, 6.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35.2 minutes per game.