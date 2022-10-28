Head Coach JB Bickerstaff is "unsure" if Garland (eye) will play on Sunday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Garland has been out for a little over a week after an in-game collision caused his eye to swell shut. However, the 22-year-old was able to participate in shootaround Friday morning while wearing protective goggles, which is an encouraging sign for his Sunday availability.