Garland scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with 10 assists, two rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's loss to the Raptors.

After scoring at least 20 points is six consecutive games, it was a disappointing performance from Garland from a scoring perspective. On the other hand, he made up for that by reaching double-digit assists for the second time in his last six opportunities. He's averaged 7.8 dimes across his last five games, well above his season-long mark of 6.2