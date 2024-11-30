Garland accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 117-101 loss to Atlanta.

Garland and Evan Mobley (24) carried the scoring load for the Cavaliers on Friday in a game that saw leading scorer Donovan Mitchell score just 12 points on 5 of 23 shooting. It was the third time this season that Garland has connected on five threes or more, and over his last three outings he's gone 11-for-23 from beyond the arc.