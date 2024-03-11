Garland was seen icing his left wrist in the locker room after Sunday's loss to the Nets, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Fedor notes that Garland isn't sure how he may have injured the wrist, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on as the Cavs head into the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday against Phoenix. Garland was relatively quiet in Sunday's defeat, finishing with 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, one rebound and a steal in just 27 minutes of action.
