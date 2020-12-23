The Cavaliers exercised Garland's $7.04 million team option for 2021-22 on Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

In addition to Garland, the Cavaliers exercised the third-year options for Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter, while Collin Sexton's fourth-year option was also picked up. Garland is slated to start at point guard in Wednesday's season opener against the Hornets after he averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 triples in 30.9 minutes per game as a rookie in 2019-20.