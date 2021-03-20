Garland scored 29 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-11 FT) and added eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-110 loss to the Spurs.

The 21-year-old posted his second straight 20-plus point game on Friday. Garland's scoring and efficiency have been spotty this season, but he's picked it up over his last two games, averaging 27.0 points, 7.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals while shooting 53 percent from the field in that span. Garland has improved in almost every statistical category this season, and he should continue to start and produce consistent points, assists, three-pointers and steals the rest of the way.