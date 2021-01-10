Garland (shoulder) will remain out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
It will mark the fifth straight absence for Garland, who was off to a strong start to the season before suffering the sprained right shoulder. The Cavs appear to be handling his status on a game-to-game basis, but Garland will likely miss Tuesday's matchup against Utah, as well.
