Garland (toe) will play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, barring a setback in warmups, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Garland is officially ready to make his 2025-26 debut after missing the Cavs' first seven games while recovering from an offseason toe surgery. The star point guard will likely reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, which could mean fewer opportunities for players like Lonzo Ball and Jaylon Tyson. Donovan Mitchell will also have less ball-handling duties as a result of Garland's return.