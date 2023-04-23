Garland closed Sunday's 102-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists over 36 minutes.

Garland led the team in both points and assists en route to notching his first double-double of the playoffs. Garland has posted at least 20 points and five rebounds in two of the four games in the opening round against New York.