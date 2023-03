Garland accumulated 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 win over the Nets.

Garland led the team in assists while finishing as one of four Cavaliers players to record 15 or more points in Tuesday's win over Brooklyn. Garland has posted 15 or more points and five or more assists in 10 straight contests.