Garland recorded 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 114-91 victory over the Wizards.

The fourth-year guard has scored more than 20 points in three straight games and 10 of the last 12, averaging 24.7 points, 9.1 assists, 3.4 threes, 3.0 boards and 1.7 steals over that stretch. Garland's surge has coincided with a tough run for Donovan Mitchell, who missed five games during that period and has been battling a groin injury -- even before he got roshambo'ed by Dillon Brooks. Look for Garland to continue handling a bigger share of the offense until Mitchell is back to 100 percent.