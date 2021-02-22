Garland tallied 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes in Sunday's 117-101 loss to the Thunder.

Garland has now posted at least 20 points in two of the last four matchups, and he's also been a strong defensive contributor with three steals in each of the past two games. Over the last five games, Garland is averaging 17.6 points and 5.2 assists over 34.8 minutes per contest.