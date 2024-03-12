Garland (ankle) registered 30 points (10-17 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 117-111 loss to Phoenix. He also had five turnovers.

Garland has scored at least 30 points in two of Cleveland's last three games, and his booming performance Monday was fueled by 21 points in the first quarter as well as seven made threes overall. Garland tweaked his right ankle by stepping on a defender's foot late in the third quarter, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports, but he was able to return shortly after. Garland should be firmly on track for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, where he will look to continue his scoring momentum while building on the underwhelming 18:15 AST:TO ratio he has compiled across Cleveland's last three contests.