Garland had 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-9 3PT), eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 win at Denver.

Garland was extremely inconsistent during the first two months of the season, but he has now scored in double digits in each of his last eight outings. The rookie point guard is averaging 16.3 points with 5.3 assists per game over that stretch, and he has dished out seven or more dimes in four of his last six appearances. He will have a tough assignment Monday at the Lakers.