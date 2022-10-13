Garland won't travel with the team for Friday's preseason finale against the Magic, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.
The Cavaliers haven't given any indication that Garland is dealing with an injury, so he's likely getting a chance to rest ahead of the regular season. His absence for Friday's exhibition game shouldn't impact his availability for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Raptors.
