Garland (shoulder) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The 20-year-old was considered questionable with the right shoulder strain and will be sidelined for his first game of the season. Damyean Dotson will enter the starting five in Garland's absence, with Collin Sexton handling point duties.
