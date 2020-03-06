Play

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Friday that Garland (groin) isn't expected to play Saturday versus the Nuggets or Sunday against the Spurs, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

The rookie first-round pick didn't practice Friday but was able to go through an individual workout. Garland missed the last two games with the left groin strain and it appears his absence will stretch to at least four contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories