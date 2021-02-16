Garland and the Cavaliers won't play Wednesday against the Spurs after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Cleveland won't play San Antonio after the Spurs had four players test positive for COVID-19. The league has apparently added a game against the Nuggets on Friday, per Wojnarowski, so that will be the Cavs' next scheduled contest.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Efficient in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Productive in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Collects seven assists in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores 23 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dishes out 11 dimes Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Logs 17 points Sunday•