Garland (shoulder) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Garland was able to return to practice this week, but the Cavs will keep both he and Collin Sexton's (ankle) statuses a mystery until closer to tip-off. Garland has not played in nearly three weeks, seeing his last action back on Jan. 2.
