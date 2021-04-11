Garland (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Collin Sexton (groin) is also sidelined, leaving the Cavs without both of their starting guards. With Jarrett Allen (concussion) and Larry Nance (illness) still out, as well, Cleveland will be extremely shorthanded on the second night of a back-to-back set. Any of Matthew Dellavedova, Brodric Thomas, Cedi Osman, Quinn Cook and Damyean Dotson could be set for more minutes Sunday.