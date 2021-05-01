Garland will not return to Friday's matchup with the Wizards due to a left ankle injury, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Garland accumulated 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes before exiting the contest. The severity of his injury is unkown at this time, but his status for Saturday's game against the Heat is certainly up in the air at this point.
