Garland (knee) will be available to play Sunday against the Lakers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland was listed as questionable after missing Friday's game against the Pistons due to a sprained left knee, but he confirmed he was going to be available for the Cavaliers' second game of the weekend. The star guard has been limited to just two appearances in 2022-23 thus far due to an eye injury and the ankle issue, but he looked good his last time out Wednesday against the Celtics, posting 29 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and three steals in 42 minutes.