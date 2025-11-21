Garland (toe) is available for Friday's game against Indiana, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

The Cavaliers held Garland out for five straight games to manage his left toe injury, but the star guard is back in action Friday. The team will manage his workload to fewer than 30 minutes, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports. Garland has averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes per contest over three appearances this season.