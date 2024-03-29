Garland (ankle) is available and starting in Friday's game against the 76ers.
Garland was deemed probable for Friday's matchup, so it isn't very surprising to see him available. He's posted double-doubles in his last two appearances and has averaged 15.4 points, 7.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.
