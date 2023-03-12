Garland (quadriceps) is a go for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garland will be returning from a one-game stint on the sidelines, which should result in Caris LeVert heading back to the second unit where his minutes will likely return to the mid-20s. Feel free to get Garland active.
