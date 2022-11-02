Garland (eye) will play Wednesday against the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Garland has been sidelined since suffering an eye injury during the season opener, but he's expected to return to the Cavaliers' starting lineup Wednesday. The All-Star point guard's return will likely move Dean Wade to the bench, leaving Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert in the backcourt and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in frontcourt. Garland broke out last year, posting 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game, but his overall production may see a slight regression playing alongside a ball-dominant guard like Mitchell.