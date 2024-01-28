Garland (jaw) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Garland will miss a 19th straight game. He was cleared for basketball activities in mid-January, but he needed extra time to regain his conditioning, as he wasn't allowed to do anything physically strenuous after breaking his jaw. Garland's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Pistons, but he can be considered doubtful for that contest, barring a return to practice over the next couple of days.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out for four-game road trip•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Cleared for basketball activities•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Still out•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't play in Paris•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Remains out Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out multiple weeks with broken jaw•