Garland (jaw) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Garland will miss a 19th straight game. He was cleared for basketball activities in mid-January, but he needed extra time to regain his conditioning, as he wasn't allowed to do anything physically strenuous after breaking his jaw. Garland's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Pistons, but he can be considered doubtful for that contest, barring a return to practice over the next couple of days.