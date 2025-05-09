Garland (toe) will be in the starting lineup Friday against the Pacers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

After missing Cleveland's last four playoff games due to a toe injury, Garland will return to the floor for Game 3, which gives the team a considerable boost in the backcourt. In the two games Garland has played during this postseason, he averaged 24.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from deep.