Garland (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to an illness, though he will shed his probable tag. Over his last five outings, the 25-year-old point guard has averaged 21.4 points, 8.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 54.3 percent from beyond the arc in 31.6 minutes per game.