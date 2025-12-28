Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Will suit up Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garland was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to an illness, though he will shed his probable tag. Over his last five outings, the 25-year-old point guard has averaged 21.4 points, 8.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 54.3 percent from beyond the arc in 31.6 minutes per game.
