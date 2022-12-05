Garland logged 17 points (5-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 92-81 loss to New York.

Garland missed eight of his last nine shot attempts as Cleveland was unable to pull out a win over the Knicks. He's been inconsistent shooting of late and has made just 38.8 percent of his shots while averaging 18.8 points per game in his last six contests. Even with the recent struggles, he's still averaging 22.2 points and making 40.8 percent of his three-pointers through 18 games this year.