Garland (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game versus the Pacers.
Garland will miss his second straight game Saturday due to a left hamstring strain. Dean Wade will likely start once again in his absence. Garland's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Ruled out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable against Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Active and starting•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Goes through shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out for preseason finale•