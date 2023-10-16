Garland won't play in Monday's exhibition versus Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana for rest purposes, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garland and the rest of Cleveland's usual starters will take a seat but should be back in action for the team's preseason finale in Indiana on Friday.
